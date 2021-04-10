Court order on Varanasi mosque unacceptable: Muslim board

In a statement, the board said, “Under provisions of the Places of Worship Act, 1991, the nature of all places of worship shall be maintained as it was on August 15, 1947.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board on Friday criticised a Varanasi court’s order to the Archaeological Survey of India to survey the Gyanvapi mosque site, which stands next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple. The Board claimed the order was “like playing with the law, and is unacceptable”, adding that it was “keeping an eye on the proceedings”.

In a statement, the board said, “Under provisions of the Places of Worship Act, 1991, the nature of all places of worship shall be maintained as it was on August 15, 1947.

After the law was passed, some communal people filed a petition about the Gyanvapi mosque, claiming that the mosque is situated on a piece of land where there was a temple and that there should be an investigation into it…. But it is sad that despite this, a judge has ordered a survey.”