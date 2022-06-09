Court declines urgent hearing of plea for right to worship at Gyanvapi

The Varanasi district court on Wednesday declined an application filed by Swami Avimukteshwaranand for an urgent hearing of civil suit in which he has sought permission to offer prayers to the Shivling claimed to have been found inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex.

While the applicant had pleaded for a hearing of his petition in the court of vacation judge, Varanasi District Judge AK Vishwesha in his order said the civil suit does not appear to be of urgent nature.

“While the court has declined our application for hearing the suit on an urgent basis, it has not rejected the suit. We can file the suit in July when the civil court will reopen after summer vacation. Or, we can also move the Supreme Court as well before that,” said Chandra Shekhar Seth, Avimukteshwaranand’s counsel.

The seer, who had filed the civil suit on June 4, on Wednesday ended his fast unto death he started last week after he was denied permission to offer prayers to the Shivling claimed to have been found inside the Gyanvapi complex.

The Hindu side has claimed that a Shivling was found during the court-ordered videography of the complex last month.

The court of Varanasi district judge is already hearing an application challenging the maintainability of another plea from five women who have sought the right to worship at Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal on the outer wall of the Gyanvapi complex. The next date of hearing in that application is July 4. On May 30, a local court had listed next hearing of another plea to worship the claimed Shivling — for July 8.