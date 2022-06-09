scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 09, 2022
Must Read

Court declines urgent hearing of plea for right to worship at Gyanvapi

While the applicant had pleaded for a hearing of his petition in the court of vacation judge, Varanasi District Judge AK Vishwesha in his order said the civil suit does not appear to be of urgent nature.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
June 9, 2022 5:48:50 am
The seer, who had filed the civil suit on June 4, on Wednesday ended his fast unto death he started last week after he was denied permission to offer prayers to the Shivling claimed to have been found inside the Gyanvapi complex. (Express Photo)

The Varanasi district court on Wednesday declined an application filed by Swami Avimukteshwaranand for an urgent hearing of civil suit in which he has sought permission to offer prayers to the Shivling claimed to have been found inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex.

While the applicant had pleaded for a hearing of his petition in the court of vacation judge, Varanasi District Judge AK Vishwesha in his order said the civil suit does not appear to be of urgent nature.

“While the court has declined our application for hearing the suit on an urgent basis, it has not rejected the suit. We can file the suit in July when the civil court will reopen after summer vacation. Or, we can also move the Supreme Court as well before that,” said Chandra Shekhar Seth, Avimukteshwaranand’s counsel.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

The seer, who had filed the civil suit on June 4, on Wednesday ended his fast unto death he started last week after he was denied permission to offer prayers to the Shivling claimed to have been found inside the Gyanvapi complex.

Best of Express Premium
Delhi Confidential: Conspicuous by absencePremium
Delhi Confidential: Conspicuous by absence
To ease spends: UPI-credit link, rural bank home loansPremium
To ease spends: UPI-credit link, rural bank home loans
Under vague laws, bees are fish and cats are dogsPremium
Under vague laws, bees are fish and cats are dogs
RBI leans harder to rein in inflation, but rebound in services will put u...Premium
RBI leans harder to rein in inflation, but rebound in services will put u...
More Premium Stories >>
More from Lucknow

The Hindu side has claimed that a Shivling was found during the court-ordered videography of the complex last month.
The court of Varanasi district judge is already hearing an application challenging the maintainability of another plea from five women who have sought the right to worship at Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal on the outer wall of the Gyanvapi complex. The next date of hearing in that application is July 4. On May 30, a local court had listed next hearing of another plea to worship the claimed Shivling — for July 8.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 09: Latest News
Advertisement