Thursday, Dec 01, 2022

Court calls for Chinmayanand’s arrest, tells cops to produce him on December 9

The court issued an arrest warrant against Chinmayanand in a case of sexual exploitation registered against him by one of his disciples at a police station here, special government counsel Neelima Saxena said.

Swami Chinmayanand Saraswati

A special MP-MLA court in Shahjahanpur has directed the police to arrest former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand Saraswati and produce him before it on December 9 after he did not appear despite a Supreme Court order.

His lawyer submitted an application saying since Chinmayanand has filed an application for anticipatory bail in the high court which is to be heard on December 6, he should be given time to appear. Judge Asma Sultana, however, refused to give the accused time, Saxena said.

The judge said Chinmayanand was given time to surrender on November 30 by the Supreme Court but he did not appear, so this period cannot be extended.

In 2011, on a complaint by his disciple, a case of sexual exploitation was registered against Chinmayanand, Mumukshu ashram founder.

The UP government in 2018 had sent a letter to the court through the district magistrate to withdraw the case, but the victim objected. The application for withdrawal was dismissed by the court and a bailable warrant was issued against him. Chinmayanand had then appealed in the high court for withdrawal of the case and after it was rejected there, he then appealed in the Supreme Court. But the top court also rejected his appeal.

