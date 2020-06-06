Court allows UP plea to withdraw hate speech case against deputy CM

Maurya, then a BJP leader, faced charges of giving a provocative speech during an agitation. Express photo by Cheena Kapoor Maurya, then a BJP leader, faced charges of giving a provocative speech during an agitation. Express photo by Cheena Kapoor

A special court in Prayagraj on Friday allowed the Uttar Pradesh government’s plea to withdraw a hate speech and assault case against Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and four of his supporters, lodged at Kotwali police station of Kaushambi district in 2011.

Maurya, then a BJP leader, faced charges of giving a provocative speech during an agitation. His supporters were booked for allegedly assaulting a youth from another community and making derogatory remarks against him.

The state government had passed an order to withdraw the case in 2018. An application was subsequently moved in the court concerned.

“On Friday, Special Judge Bal Mukund allowed application moved by the government to withdraw a case in which Maurya and four others were accused,” government counsel, Prayagraj, Gulab Chand Agrihari said.

He said the four others are Vibhuti Narayan Singh, Jai Chandra Mishra, Yashpal Kesari, Prem Chand Chaudhari. All accused persons are on bail.

According to Agrihari, during a protest against the then government’s actions and policies in September 2011, the accused allegedly made derogatory remarks on the youth while he was passing through the area. As the youth raised objections, the accused allegedly manhandled him. The matter was resolved when a police team arrived and rescued the victim.

The FIR was lodged against five people under various sections of IPC.

One of the accused, Devendra Singh Chauhan, died in 2015, the police said.

