Saturday, Sep 03, 2022

Court admits plea claiming Badaun mosque built on temple, issues notices

The plea in the matter was filed by five petitioners, including the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha and some local residents, last month.

Admitting a petition claiming that the existing Jama Masjid in Badaun was built after demolishing a temple of Lord Neelkanth Mahadev, a local court on Saturday issued notices to the mosque management committee, Uttar Pradesh Sunni Waqf Board, state government and the Centre.

The court fixed September 15 as the next date of hearing.

“In our petition, we stated that the Jama Masjid was built after razing the Lord Neelkant temple. Our claim is based on evidence of an earlier existence of the temple at the place. We have also sought permission to hold prayers inside the building and appointment of a commission for survey of the site,” said Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha’s lawyer Ved Prakash Sahu.

“On Friday, Civil Judge (Senior Division) Vijay Kumar Gupta took up the matter. The court directed to issue the notices and asking them to file a reply by September 15,” he added. Mosque management committee’s lawyer Asrar Ahmed Siddique said they would file a reply on the matter because false claims were being made by the petitioners.

