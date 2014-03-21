Court acquits alleged HuJI operative for lack of evidence

A local court here on Thursday acquitted alleged HuJI operative Nasir Hussain in two cases — waging war against the country and Explosives Act — for lack of evidence, confirmed Lucknow’s district government counsel, Munna Singh Yadav. Hussain, now 32, was lodged in Lucknow district jail since 2007.

Akhilesh Yadav government had moved the court last year withdrawing cases against Hussain, but the matter was stayed by the High Court.

A native of Bijnore, Nasir was accused of supplying RDX across the country with the police showing him as carrying explosives during the arrest. The case was heard inside the jail by special judge B D Naqvi. Defense counsel Syed Ehsan Abbas Rizvi said the prosecution failed to produce any evidence corroborating their allegations. “We have not received the copy of the judgment order so far,” he said. Rizvi also claimed that the police had wrongly framed Hussain in the cases.

“The police had brought him three days ago from Tehri Garhwal district (Uttarakhand) before showing his arrest on June 21, 2007 from a hotel in Naka Hindola area. The police had then claimed to have recovered 2.25 kg RDX and detonator from his possession. They had also claimed that Hussain and his associates were planning to trigger off explosion during Kaveri Mela, being held in Uttar Pradesh then,” claimed Hussain’s another lawyer Shabana Rizvi.

“Hussain was helping a contractor with the renovation of an ashram in Tehri Garhwal when the police arrested him. The head of the ashram, too, had got his statement recorded before the court in which he had said that on June 19, 2007, he saw some people abducting Nasir,” Shabana added.

Additional district government counsel N K Singh, too, confirmed later that the court has acquitted the accused in both the cases as the investigating agency could not produce concrete evidence to prove the charges against him.

