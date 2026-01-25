Couple jumps off café in Shahjahanpur after group harasses them — demands IDs, makes videos

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A young couple jumped off a café in Shahjahanpur of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday afternoon after a group of men claiming to be members of a right-wing organisation allegedly started harassing them by demanding their identity proofs and making videos on mobile phones, police said.
A case has been registered in this connection and a person was detained for questioning, officials said, adding the couple belong to the same community.
The café is located on the first floor of the building.
The purported incident took place in Shahjahanpur’s Kanth locality around 3:30 pm when the couple, aged 21 and 19, were waiting for their food order in the cafe.
According to the youth, who submitted a complaint on Saturday evening, they had ordered noodles after they were told by the cafe staff that pizza was not available, police said. Suddenly, a group of men arrived and demanded their identity cards and started recording videos on mobile phones, the youth alleged. They claimed to be members of a right-wing organisation, he said. As the situation escalated, the woman jumped out of the window, followed by the youth, police said.
The two were rushed to a hospital, where the girl was found to have fractures in bones, while the youth sustained injuries to his lower back.
Hospital authorities said both were undergoing treatment and their condition was stable.
The youth later told the police that he jumped in an attempt to save his friend, it is learnt.
The FIR was registered on charges of “rioting and intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace” at the Kant police station against Pravesh, Sonu and Harshit and five unidentified persons.
Shahjahanpur Circle Officer Priyank Jain said efforts were being made to collect details about the accused and that police teams are searching for them.
No CCTV cameras were installed at the café, he claimed.
Rakesh Kumar, Station House Officer, Kanth police station, said the youth is associated with fruit business and the woman works in a private firm.
He said they are also trying to ascertain whether the accused are associated with any right-wing Hindu organisation.
The youth could not be reached for comment despite repeated attempts to contact him.
When contacted, Harish Prajapati, an office-bearer of the Bajrang Dal, denied involvement of any members of the organisation in the incident.
