Couple jumps off café in Shahjahanpur after group harasses them — demands IDs, makes videos

A young couple jumped from a first-floor café in Shahjahanpur after men allegedly harassed them by demanding identity proofs and recording videos.

A young couple jumped off a café in Shahjahanpur of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday afternoon after a group of men claiming to be members of a right-wing organisation allegedly started harassing them by demanding their identity proofs and making videos on mobile phones, police said.

A case has been registered in this connection and a person was detained for questioning, officials said, adding the couple belong to the same community.

The café is located on the first floor of the building.

The purported incident took place in Shahjahanpur’s Kanth locality around 3:30 pm when the couple, aged 21 and 19, were waiting for their food order in the cafe.