Couple and teen daughter found with throats slit

A couple aged 55 and 50 years, and their teenage daughter were found murdered in a village in Prayagraj district on Thursday morning.

The police suspect the 15-year-old girl was raped, and are now awaiting the autopsy report. According to investigators, the murders seem to be motivated either by a property dispute or a family quarrel.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Trans-Yamuna) Deependra Nath Chaudhary said, “Today in the morning, a police station received information that three persons have been murdered in a village. Police teams, district administration officials, forensic teams and dog squads reached the spot. The three had their throats slit. The father was found killed in a field where he had slept last night, while his wife had slept outside the house where she was murdered, and their daughter was in their two-room house where she was killed.”

One of the couple’s sons, aged 29, lives in a separate home in the village with his wife and children. He is the complainant in the case, but has not named anyone. His brother lives in Mumbai.

“The son who is here has told us that his brother’s wife had a row with the in-laws. She had threatened that she would get them killed. This is one of the [investigation] angles till now…,” said Chaudhary.

The police officer said a mobile phone had been found and its call details were being analysed.Chaudhary said the rest of the family had alleged that the minor girl had been raped before being killed.

“They have also said that they have been robbed as well of some things. It will be clear if she was raped after the post mortem report comes. We have sent the bodies for the autopsy and are awaiting the report,” he added.

After the incident was reported, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reportedly took note of the matter, and instructed district administration and police officers to visit the village and ensure action against the guilty.

A case has been lodged under IPC sections 302 (murder), 376 (rape) and 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) against unidentified persons.

