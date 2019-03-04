‘Country’s security and honour not in safe hands’

Accusing the BJP of doing politics after the Pulwama terror attack, BSP president Mayawati on Sunday said that the “security and honour of the country are not in safe hands”.

Advertising

“The ruling BJP should not have indulged in politics after the Pulwama terror strike… The worried 130-crore people have seen as to how the BJP could not desist from indulging in petty politics even at such a time and they have now realised that country’s honour and security is not in strong and safe hands,” the BSP chief said.

Speaking at a party meeting in Lucknow, she also expressed happiness at the return of Indian Air Force pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman from the custody of the Pakistan military, which had held him captive after his fighter plane crashed across the border. The BSP chief also paid tributes to security force personnel killed in the February 14 Pulwama attack and other terror incidents. Mayawati appealed to the people to stand with the families of those killed in terror attacks and extend all possible support. She also asked the government to fulfill promises made to them promptly.

“The whole country is sad and tensed after the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed our jawans. But the way BJP, especially PM Narendra Modi, is trying to put a curtain on his government’s failure, it is not hidden from the common people,” she tweeted earlier in the day.

Talking about the SP-BSP alliance, Mayawati appealed to the workers of both the parties to forget their differences and work seriously to make the coalition successful as “it is important to remove BJP’s anti-people and arrogant government from power”. She also called the the BJP government at the Centre and the state “anti-Dalit” and “anti-OBC”.

Advertising

Mayawati added that the policies of the state government is narrow, casteist and communal, just like the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. “They think that all their sins will wash away by taking a dip in the Sangam, but that is not going to happen,” she added. With PTI