Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022

Counter FIRs but no arrest week after man ‘beaten to death’, woman ‘took own life’ in Saharanpur

Zia-ur-Rehman, who was allegedly beaten up at the house of the woman, Tanu Saini, died on way to the hospital in Dehradun as local hospitals allegedly refused to provide him medical care because of his precarious condition.

Nobody from the woman's family could be reached for a comment as their phones were switched off. (Representational/File)

Over a week since a 19-year-old man died allegedly after being beaten up by the family members of his woman neighbour who, too, died by “suicide” within hours at Saharanpur’s Islam Nagar town on the November 1 night, no arrest has been made even as police registered counter FIRs on complaints from both sides.

“Four persons each from the two families have been named in the FIRs but no arrests could be made so far. Our investigation is on as the families are still in mourning,” Vinay Kumar, the in-charge of Rampur Maniharan police station, told The Indian Express on phone. Both the FIRs were registered under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC, he added.

“We contacted the police two days after lodging the FIR to press for the arrest of those named by us in the complaint. We have lost our nephew who was pursuing B Sc nursing. Even as it is a clear case of murder, the police are not taking action for reasons best known to them,” said Farman, an uncle of Zia.

Nobody from the woman’s family could be reached for a comment as their phones were switched off.

First published on: 09-11-2022 at 05:11:21 am
