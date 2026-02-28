Cough syrup case: UP court issues attachment orders for kingpin’s properties, declares him proclaimed offender

Varanasi court declares Shubham Jaiswal, prime accused in a multi-crore codeine racket, a proclaimed offender and orders the seizure of his assets. (File)

A district court in Varanasi has issued a notice for attachment of property of Shubham Jaiswal (33), the prime accused in the multi-crore codeine cough syrup racket, and declared him a proclaimed offender in the case, officials said.

“The court notice has been pasted outside his residence in Varanasi. Except for Shubham, all eight other accused in the case have been arrested,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police, Varanasi, Sanjeev Kumar Sharma.

ACP Sharma said assets worth Rs 30.52 crore have been seized so far from Shubham and his family. These include eight immovable properties, including residential and commercial property and land in Varanasi, as well as three bank accounts.