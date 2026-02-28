Cough syrup case: UP court issues attachment orders for kingpin’s properties, declares him proclaimed offender

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A district court in Varanasi has issued a notice for attachment of property of Shubham Jaiswal (33), the prime accused in the multi-crore codeine cough syrup racket, and declared him a proclaimed offender in the case, officials said.
“The court notice has been pasted outside his residence in Varanasi. Except for Shubham, all eight other accused in the case have been arrested,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police, Varanasi, Sanjeev Kumar Sharma.
ACP Sharma said assets worth Rs 30.52 crore have been seized so far from Shubham and his family. These include eight immovable properties, including residential and commercial property and land in Varanasi, as well as three bank accounts.
Shubham has been absconding since his name surfaced in the case last year, with police suspecting he is currently hiding in Dubai. Police said they are in the process of obtaining a Red Corner Notice against him through Interpol.
The court issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against him and directed him to surrender within a month.
As he failed to surrender, police moved ahead with legal proceedings to attach his property.
“Once the process of property attachment is completed, we will initiate steps to secure a Red Corner Notice (RCN) against Shubham. Attachment of property is a mandatory legal prerequisite before seeking an RCN,” a police officer said.
Shubham’s father, Bhola Prasad Jaiswal, who is also named as an accused in the case, is currently lodged in Sonbhadra jail. He was arrested by the Sonbhadra Police in Kolkata on November 30 last year while allegedly trying to flee the country.
After the multi-crore codeine cough syrup racket surfaced in Uttar Pradesh, several cases were registered against father and son. The investigation has since expanded, with authorities identifying and tracing properties and financial assets allegedly linked to the accused.
The case against Shubham and the other accused was registered at Rohania police station in Varanasi on November 19 last year under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.
