scorecardresearch
Sunday, Aug 28, 2022

‘Building of corruption’: BJP, SP spar on Twitter over demolished Supertech twin towers in Noida

While the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh said the towers symbolised the corruption under SP and former CM Akhilesh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party was quick to retort with a similar counter-accusation.

Supertech Twin Towers in Noida demolished.

On a day when Supertech’s twin towers in Noida were demolished on orders from the Supreme Court, the ruling BJP and main Opposition party Samajwadi Party (SP) in Uttar Pradesh got involved in a war of words, with the BJP saying that the buildings were “a living example of corruption and anarchy” during Akhilesh Yadav’s SP regime.

In a tweet on Sunday, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya wrote, “The Twin Towers of Noida are a living example of corruption and anarchy during Akhilesh Yadav’s and SP’s tenure in power. Today, under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and under the BJP government, the building of corruption will be demolished. This is justice and rule of law.”

Follow |liveNoida Supertech Twin Towers Demolition Live Updates

The SP was quick to react to the tweet with the party’s media cell Twitter account responding to Maurya’s post saying that it was the BJP which was responsible for the “building of corruption”.

“Listen Keshav Prasad Maurya. The ones responsible for this building of corruption is the BJP. Because Supertech gives donations to BJP and they also sit with BJP people and work as middlemen. You should swear that you have not received money from Supertech and are not partners in their corruption,” tweeted the SP’s media cell handle.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Something about the CongressPremium
Something about the Congress
Chris Evert needs everyone to listenPremium
Chris Evert needs everyone to listen
6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes backPremium
6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes back
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of landPremium
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

In another tweet, the party wrote, “The decision to demolish the twin towers is of the court. The BJP had a role in this crime and are now running away. They are now accusing the Opposition. Should we write names? Of those whose houses were visited by Supertech people where setting was done? You are yourself corrupt.”

In another tweet, the party said, “When the corrupt are caught, they become very loud in accusing others, but they don’t know that spitting at the sky results in the spit falling on their face. The corrupt BJP’s face is smeared with the dirt of corruption.”

More from Lucknow

The Supertech twin towers in Noida were demolished on Sunday, ending a nine-year legal battle. The nearly 100-metre-high structures – taller than Delhi’s iconic Qutub Minar (73 metres) – were brought to the ground in seconds. Minutes after the demolition, the buildings in the vicinity appeared to be safe. A detailed safety audit is expected later. Air quality and visibility were extremely low in the area for a while after the demolition.

First published on: 28-08-2022 at 06:33:39 pm
Next Story

AIFF Elections: Returning Officer finds all 20 nomination papers in order after scrutiny

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

If Congress cannot flourish with Gandhis, can it survive without them?

If Congress cannot flourish with Gandhis, can it survive without them?

Premium
What can one say to a three-year-old who died?
Bilkis Bano Case

What can one say to a three-year-old who died?

Will give Sonali Phogat death probe to CBI if needed: CM

Will give Sonali Phogat death probe to CBI if needed: CM

Should more Indian athletes be taking advantage of US colleges?

Should more Indian athletes be taking advantage of US colleges?

Yediyurappa at the wheel, steering talks on next Karnataka BJP chief

Yediyurappa at the wheel, steering talks on next Karnataka BJP chief

Tarantino on Bruce Lee bit in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and its backlash
Scene Stealer

Tarantino on Bruce Lee bit in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and its backlash

How Panchayat found its audiences across the country
Sunday Read

How Panchayat found its audiences across the country

Premium
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 28: Latest News
Advertisement