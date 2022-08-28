‘Building of corruption’: BJP, SP spar on Twitter over demolished Supertech twin towers in Noida

On a day when Supertech’s twin towers in Noida were demolished on orders from the Supreme Court, the ruling BJP and main Opposition party Samajwadi Party (SP) in Uttar Pradesh got involved in a war of words, with the BJP saying that the buildings were “a living example of corruption and anarchy” during Akhilesh Yadav’s SP regime.

In a tweet on Sunday, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya wrote, “The Twin Towers of Noida are a living example of corruption and anarchy during Akhilesh Yadav’s and SP’s tenure in power. Today, under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and under the BJP government, the building of corruption will be demolished. This is justice and rule of law.”

The SP was quick to react to the tweet with the party’s media cell Twitter account responding to Maurya’s post saying that it was the BJP which was responsible for the “building of corruption”.

“Listen Keshav Prasad Maurya. The ones responsible for this building of corruption is the BJP. Because Supertech gives donations to BJP and they also sit with BJP people and work as middlemen. You should swear that you have not received money from Supertech and are not partners in their corruption,” tweeted the SP’s media cell handle.

In another tweet, the party wrote, “The decision to demolish the twin towers is of the court. The BJP had a role in this crime and are now running away. They are now accusing the Opposition. Should we write names? Of those whose houses were visited by Supertech people where setting was done? You are yourself corrupt.”

In another tweet, the party said, “When the corrupt are caught, they become very loud in accusing others, but they don’t know that spitting at the sky results in the spit falling on their face. The corrupt BJP’s face is smeared with the dirt of corruption.”

The Supertech twin towers in Noida were demolished on Sunday, ending a nine-year legal battle. The nearly 100-metre-high structures – taller than Delhi’s iconic Qutub Minar (73 metres) – were brought to the ground in seconds. Minutes after the demolition, the buildings in the vicinity appeared to be safe. A detailed safety audit is expected later. Air quality and visibility were extremely low in the area for a while after the demolition.