Coronavirus: Three more test positive, UP total reaches 26; 11 recoveries

WHILE THREE more positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in the state — two from Noida and one from Moradabad — taking the total number of cases to 26 in the state, the first patient who tested positive in Lucknow and admitted at King George’s Medical Univerity (KGMU) was declared recovered and discharged on Saturday. So far, 11 patients have recovered in the state.

The 26 total cases include eight each from Agra and Lucknow, six from Noida, two from Ghaziabad and one each from Lakhimpur Kheri and Moradabad. Other than the patient discharged Saturday — a woman doctor from Lucknow who had returned from Canada and was found positive on March 11 — those recovered and discharged include seven from Agra, both the patients from Ghaziabad, one from Noida and one from Lucknow. Other than the Lucknow patient, all were admitted at the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

Earlier in the day, a patient was discharged from KGMU in Lucknow after two consecutive test reports were found to be negative. The two of the three fresh patients, confirmed Saturday, had recently returned from a trip to Europe and their samples were taken on Wednesday. Details of the third patient (from Noida) is yet awaited.

“We have three confirmed case in the state on Saturday, two from Noida and one from Moradabad. They all are new patients and are not contacts of any previous patient. Both of the Noida patients are male and the Moradabad patient is a female,” said Vikasendu Agarwal, State Surveillance Officer.

KGMU Vice Chancellor Professor MLB Bhatt on Saturday said in KGMU lab, a total of 17 patients have been found positive so far.

“In the KGMU lab, so far we have found 17 patients positive. Among these, the first patient, whom we had admitted on March 11, had been found to recover,” said Bhatt.

KGMU spokesperson Dr Sudhir Singh said in the past 24 hours, total 119 samples were taken for test at KGMU, out of which 68 have been confirmed negative (including 28 contacts of singer Kanika Kapoor, who was tested positive Friday) while the test result for 51 is awaited. Among those conformed negative are Uttar Pradesh Minister of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Jai Pratap Singh and state Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya.

With the Lucknow doctor now discharged, now there are seven patients admitted at KGMU (including six patients from Lucknow and one from Lakhimpur Kheri) and one patient admitted at Lucknow’s Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute (SGPGI) of Medical Sciences.

Meanwhile, Principal Secretary (Medical & Health) Amit Mohan Prasad confirmed that other than three centres already running in state for the testing of Coronavirus, they have opened three more facilities in the state. The state government plans the number of centres to 10 in the coming days.

The testing centres already running were one each at KGMU Lucknow, Institute Of Medical Sciences (IMS) at the Baranas Hindu University in Varanasi and Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College (JLNMC) in Aligarh. The three centres added are one each at Meerut Medical College, SGPGI in Lucknow and BRD Medical College in Gorkhpur. With Janata Curfew called on Sunday, Prasad said CM Yogi Adityanath has urged citizens to stay indoors.

State Surveillance Officer Vikasendu Agarwal, meanwhile, said 162 contacts, who have attended different parties at Lucknow with a positive patient (Kanika Kapoor), have been identified and contacted so far. All contacts tested negative, Agarwal said.

