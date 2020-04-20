UP: 1,100 coronavirus cases & counting; 500 in 6 days

The maximum number of fresh cases came from Agra (43), retaining the district as the biggest hotspot in the state with 240 cases. (Representational) The maximum number of fresh cases came from Agra (43), retaining the district as the biggest hotspot in the state with 240 cases. (Representational)

With 126 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday, Uttar Pradesh breached the threshold of 1,000 positive cases — seventh state in the country to do so. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state stood at 1,100.

Three more deaths due to coronavirus were also reported on Sunday with the total toll standing at 17. Fresh deaths were reported from Agra, Meerut and Firozabad — one each.

The maximum number of fresh cases came from Agra (43), retaining the district as the biggest hotspot in the state with 240 cases. Agra has also reported maximum number of deaths at six, followed by three in Meerut, two in Moradabad and one each in Basti, Varanasi, Bulandshahr, Kanpur and Lucknow.

District Magistrate of Agra Prabhu Narain Singh said the fresh death was of a 65-year-old patient of hypertensive heart disease. The patient was admitted to SN Medical College on April 5 after testing positive for the coronavirus. The patient died Saturday late afternoon because of a cardiac arrest, the DM said.

The coronavirus patient, who died in Firozabad, was a 65-year-old cleric of a mosque. According to a statement issued by the district administration, the man was a patient of hypertension and tested positive on Saturday. “He was admitted to the Government Medical College. Around 6.40 am on Sunday, he died of a heart attack. As the mosque was in a hotspot zone, the cleric was already kept in quarantine,” the statement read.

Among the fresh cases in the last 24 hours, 19 were from Saharanpur, 18 from Varanasi, 11 from Ghaziabad, 10 from Firozabad, eight from Rampur, four from Meerut, three each from Basti and Badaun, two from Lucknow and one each from Azamgarh, Etawah and Kannauj.

Speaking to mediapersons, Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said a total of 49 districts have been affected by the virus.

The bulletin from the state Health Department said that out of the total 1,100 cases, at least 781 (71%) are connected to the Tablighi Jamaat’s Delhi Markaz.

Meanwhile, 19 more patients recovered and were discharged on Sunday from the hospitals. With fresh recovery, 127 people have been discharged so far.

In addition to it, two more districts — Shahjahanpur and Barabanki — became free of coronavirus cases with the recovery of the existing patients. The number of districts with with no fresh report of coronavirus cases in the state have now reached eight. The other six districts declared “COVID-19 free” are Lakhimpur Kheri, Pilibhit, Bareilly, Maharajganj, Hathras and Prayagraj.

Of the fresh recovery, 38 were from Noida, 18 from Agra, 15 from Meerut, 10 from Ghaziabad, nine from Lucknow, six each from Maharajganj and Bareilly, four each from Hathras and Lakhimpur Kheri, two each from Pilibhit and Shamli, and one each from Kanpur, Moradabad and Prayagraj.

Meanwhile, the government data showed that 18.5% of the cases belonged to 0-20 year age group, 47.3% in 21-40 years, 24.7% in 41-60 years and the rest 9.4% in the 60-plus age group.

Of the total infected people, 78 per cent are men and the rest 22 per cent women.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.