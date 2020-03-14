Coronavirus pandemic: Not an epidemic in state, but rules invoked, says Adityanath

CM Yogi Adityanath addresses a press conference in Lucknow. (Photo: Vishal Srivastav) CM Yogi Adityanath addresses a press conference in Lucknow. (Photo: Vishal Srivastav)

After holding a high-level meeting on Friday to decide on precautionary and preventive measures to control the spread of coronavirus in the state, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced closure of all the educational institutes, from basic to higher education, till March 22. However, an exemption has been made for institutes where examinations are in progress. The Chief Minister made an appeal to stop mass gatherings, including cancellation of Holi milan functions.

Talking to mediapersons after the meeting, the CM said while coronavirus outbreak has not been declared as epidemic in the state yet, certain provisions of the Epidemic Act have been invoked to create awareness and stop further spread of the virus. He informed that thorough screening of visitors is being done all across Indo-Nepal border in the state and paramedics are been specially trained to handle the situation.

The Chief Minister said 11 cases have tested positive in the state so far and that situation is under control in the state. There was no need to panic, the CM said, and emphasised on spreading awareness.

He said five laboratories in the state have been equipped to test the suspected cases, which include one lab in Aligarh, two in Lucknow i.e. one each at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences and King George Medical University, NIV laboratory in Gorakhpur and one laboratory at Banaras Hindu University in Varanasi. Meanwhile, isolation wards have been created in every district.

“In Uttar Pradesh, all schools, colleges, technical and vocational educational institutions will remain close till March 22. We would conduct a review on March 20 to decide further closure. Examination of Basic Education Board were due now but they have been postponed till March 23,” said Adityanath, after hold a special review meeting for coronavirus control. He added, “Where examinations are going on, they would continue as usual but where examinations are not going on, such institutions would close with immediate effect”

He said wherever examinations are going on, institutes have been advised to properly clean the desks of the students before examinations.

Adityanath said, “The situation is under control in the state.”

Elaborating on the measures taken by the state government and an appeal to stop mass gatherings, he said, “Mass gathering rukni chahiye..Hum logon ne bhi appeal ki hai.” He informed that there are 11 COVID-19 positive cases in the state, out of which 10 are being treated in Delhi, while one is being treated at King George Medical University in Lucknow.

Chief Minister said that while advisory was already issued regarding Coronavirus, isolation wards have been created in every district. “In 24 medical collages, which includes both government and private, across the state 448 beds have been set aside for isolation. While 4100 medical practitioners have already been trained to handle the situation. Paramedical staff is also being trained.” said Adityanath.

Informing about the five laboratories, which would test the cases, Chief Minister said that NIV lab in Gorakhpur is equipped to test such virus and thus samples would also be sent there.

He informed that thermal analysers have been made available on Indo-Nepal borders for screening and monitoring of visitors and a team of trained doctors have also been all acorss Indo-Nepal border in the state including Sunauli and other areas.

The Chief Minister said that instructions have also been given to keep special vigilance in National Capital Region like Gaziabad, Noida, Meerut etc.

About the awareness campaign being done by the state in the schools, panchayats etc, he also warned of strict action against black marketing of masks and said that there is no need for every individual to wear a mask and made an appeal to people not to wear masks if there is no need.

“Panic na ho, lekin savdhani bartein,” said the CM.

