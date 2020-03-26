Coronavirus outbreak: One more tests positive in Pilibhit, two Noida men show recovery

With today’s case, the number of positive case in Pilibhit rose to two. (PTI photo) With today’s case, the number of positive case in Pilibhit rose to two. (PTI photo)

The number of positive novel coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh rose to 38 on Wednesday as one more person in Pilibhit tested positive for the COVID-19 infection.

The latest patient is the 33-year-old son of a 73-year-old woman who was tested positive on Monday. Both had returned from Mecca.

Till date, 11 cases have been reported from Noida — the most in the state — eight each from Agra and Lucknow, three from Ghaziabad, and one each from the districts of Lakhimpur Kheri, Moradabad, Varanasi, Kanpur, Jaunpur and Shamli. With today’s case, the number of positive case in Pilibhit rose to two.

“Both the mother and the son had gone on a religious trip to Saudi Arab along with a group of 36 others. All the 36 are already under complete institutional quarantine for 48 days at a health department building. We have sent the samples of a few persons who had symptoms and all of them, including woman’s husband, have been confirmed negative,” Pilibhit District Magistrate Vaibhav Srivastava said.

“We are identifying more buildings to where we can reserve beds for institutional quarantine. For isolation centres, we have identified two private hospitals which have ventilator facility,” said the DM, adding that they have a capacity of 20 patients and arrangement for more is being made.

KGMU spokesperson Dr Sudhir Singh said that in the last 24 hours they tested 34 samples, of which 33 turned negative, while one was positive.

Meanwhile, the latest samples of two coronavirus patients in Noida, taken after 14 days in isolation at a hospital, were negative for COVID-19. They they could be discharged if the same result is seen in the final test to be done in two days, officials said.

“The two men were hospitalised at Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida when they tested positive for coronavirus. They underwent another test after 14 days and the result of that is negative. Now, one more test will be done on them in 48 hours and if they again test negative for it then they will be discharged,” CMO Anurag Bhargava said.

Till date, 11 people — seven from Agra, two from Ghaziabad, one from Noida and one from Lucknow — have recovered.

(With PTI inputs)

