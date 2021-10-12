Opposition-ruled states did politics over oxygen: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday accused Opposition-ruled states of resorting to “blackmailing” the Central government over the oxygen shortage during the second wave of the pandemic.

Speaking at an event where he released a report by an IIT-Kanpur professor on the ‘UP Model’ of tackling the Covid, Adityanath said, “You must have seen that various states were shouting for oxygen. As soon as the Centre declared an audit of oxygen, their demand fell to half. They had resorted to political blackmailing during the crisis.”

The CM said that out of the 127 oxygen plants allotted to UP from the PM CARES Fund, 124 have been constructed.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “focusing on healthcare” since 2014, he claimed by the end of his term next year, every UP district would have a medical college.

Adityanath claimed 13 Covid-19 patients detected on Monday were those who have been to Maharashtra, Kerala, or West Bengal.

Speaking to The Indian Express about his report, titled ‘COVID war, UP Model. Strategies, Tactics, Impact’, IIT-Kanpur professor Manindra Agrawal said, “UP succeeded in overall management and control within two weeks in April, despite a steep rise in oxygen demand for oxygen within two weeks… This required some creative interventions as well.

Vinod K Paul, chairman of National Task Force on Covid-19 and member of NITI Aayog, said, “UP demonstrated strong leadership, effective governance and commitment throughout this pandemic and led by example.”