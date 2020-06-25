Coronavirus: In Kanpur’s shelter home one of the pregnant girls not HIV+ve

The remaining 114 girls of the shelter home and its 37 employees have been shifted to another building for quarantine.(Reuters/File) The remaining 114 girls of the shelter home and its 37 employees have been shifted to another building for quarantine.(Reuters/File)

The Kanpur district administration on Wednesday said that that the two minor girls of a shelter home, who were pregnant and tested positive for novel coronavirus, were not infected with HIV or Hepatitis-C as reported earlier.

On Sunday, Deputy Chief Probationary Officer Shruti Shukla had told The Indian Express that out of the five pregnant girls living in the shelter home who had tested positive for coronavirus, one was HIV positive and another infected with Hepatitis-C.

District Probation officer (Kanpur) Ajeet Kumar on Wednesday said, “Two inmates of the shelter home were reported in the media to be HIV positive and infected with Hepatitis-C. The two girls have tested negative for HIV positive and Hepatitis-C.”

Kumar, however, refused to share information on when the samples were collected from the two girls and when the reports arrived.

Sources in the government, however, said that the samples for HIV test was collected from the girl on Tuesday.

Chief Medical Officer of Kanpur, Ashok Shukla, also refused to speak on the test.

District Magistrate Brahma Deo Ram Tiwari, meanwhile, said that an inquiry is underway to probe how the “wrong information” got appeared in the media. He also urged people not to spread rumours.

At present, the 57 girls are undergoing treatment at hospitals. A 55-year-old woman staff member of the shelter home, who also tested positive, has also been hospitalised. The remaining 114 girls of the shelter home and its 37 employees have been shifted to another building for quarantine.

