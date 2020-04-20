UP: High-level panel to look for jobs for migrants

The panel will look into utilising the government’s flagship “One District, One Product”, or ODOP, scheme. (File Photo/Representational) The panel will look into utilising the government’s flagship “One District, One Product”, or ODOP, scheme. (File Photo/Representational)

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday announced it would provide jobs to five lakh migrant labourers who returned to the state from different parts of the country in the last 45 days.

At a review meeting, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath formed a high-level committee led by the Agricultural Production Commissioner to figure out how these workers can be given jobs. The panel will look into utilising the government’s flagship “One District, One Product”, or ODOP, scheme. Principal secretaries of departments of Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, MSME, and Skill Development will be part of the panel.

