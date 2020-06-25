Coronavirus in UP: 19,000-mark breached with 700 new cases

A motorcyclist wearing a protective mask travels past shuttered stores and businesses on a deserted street during a partial lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus at a town in the Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh, India, on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. (Bloomberg/File) A motorcyclist wearing a protective mask travels past shuttered stores and businesses on a deserted street during a partial lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus at a town in the Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh, India, on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. (Bloomberg/File)

Following an addition of 700 positive cases of coronavirus, the state total crossed the 19,000-mark to 19,557 on Wednesday. In the past 24 hours, the state recorded 11 new deaths, taking the toll to 596 with a mortality rate of 3.04 per cent.

With discharge of 12,586 patients from hospitals so far, the state had 6,375 active cases. While the isolation wards in the state has 6,375 patients in them, as many as 7,038 people are in institutional quarantine.

Of the fresh cases, Ghaziabad reported the highest at 114 and became the second district to have 500 plus active cases after Noida’s 654. The 11 fresh deaths included two each in Jhansi and Meerut, and two each in Agra, Kanpur Nagar, Moradabad, Varanasi, Jaunpur, Bulandshahr and Gonda.

Talking to the media earlier in the day, Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said the total Covid tests has crossed the 6 lakh-mark, including 15,113 in the last 24 hours, in the state. He added that while the state surveillance teams have already covered more than 1.03 crore households, soon the surveillance program will be amplified. “Every gram Panchayat will have a surveillance team. In total, we will have more than 1 lakh teams,” Prasad said.

Lucknow CMO Dr Narendra Agarwal said 25 of the 85 cases in the district are that of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) jawans.

