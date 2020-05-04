COVID beds doubled to 38,000: UP goverment

On Tuesday, the state had notified 75 new units as Level-1 care centres. (Representational Photo) On Tuesday, the state had notified 75 new units as Level-1 care centres. (Representational Photo)

In a bid to improve the health infrastructure in the state amid the steady increase in the number of novel coronavirus cases which crossed 2,500 on Sunday, the UP government has doubled the number of isolation beds in the last couple of days to 38,000.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi on Sunday said that the number of Level-3 (L-3) treatment facilities — those equipped with ventilators — has also increased from six to 19 in less than a week time.

This comes days after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to increase the number of isolation and quarantine beds to 50,000 and subsequently over 1 lakh in the coming days.

On Tuesday, the state had notified 75 new units as Level-1 care centres. With that the number of isolation beds in the state reached to 17,194 from around 10,000 beds till last week.

“The state has 155 Level-1 (L-1) hospitals, 69 Level-2 (L-2) hospitals and making a significant increase we have 19 Level-3 (L-3) hospitals. With this, the state now has 37,919 isolation beds in which more than 1,200 are beds with ventilators. We have 21,569 quarantine beds. We have been told that more ventilator beds are being prepared,” Awasthi added.

While the L-1 hospitals refer to primary healthcare centre, L-2 hospitals are those with oxygen facility. “The Chief Minister has directed that the number of beds in the Level-1, Level-2 and Level-3 hospitals is to taken to one lakh… Now, we have 1,904 patients in isolation and 11,518 in quarantine facilities,” said Awasthi, adding that over 2.42 lakh people are being monitored. He also said that the government has ramped up testing facilities with 86,773 people being tested.

Speaking to The Indian Express, state Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh had earlier said that they have prepared 17,194 beds in L-1, L-2 and L-3 hospitals for treatment of COVID-19 patients and want to add at least 10,000 more beds anyhow. “We want to be prepared for the future as we do not know what is to come,” the minister had said.

