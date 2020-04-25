111 new cases — 82 from 5 districts

While one more died in Meerut, the total number of recovered patients reached 226 with Noida registering highest recovery at 56. (Representational Photo) While one more died in Meerut, the total number of recovered patients reached 226 with Noida registering highest recovery at 56. (Representational Photo)

The state reported 111 more cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 1,621 by Friday. The maximum cases were reported from Kanpur city – 29, including 13 madrassa students who had come in contact with Tablighi Jamaat members, said a health official.

Saharanpur reported 25, Agra 10, Noida and Firozabad nine each, Moradabad and Varanasi seven each, Bulandshahr five, Basti three and Shamli, Meerut, Azamgarh, Mathura, Kannauj, Mainpuri and Ayodhya one each.

“Out of them, around 80 cases are just from five districts – Kanpur, Saharanpur, Firozabad, Moradabad and Agra. These five districts have reported these cases from their hotspots. So, we can say that our strategy of containing the hotspots is working and hopefully we will soon be able to contain the infection,” Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad.

The first person to test positive in Ayodhya is a 25-year-old pregnant woman. “She has not shown any symptoms so far. We are sending her family members into quarantine. The doctors and staff of the hospital where she was treated are also been quarantined. We will be taking there samples,” said Ayodhya District Magistrate Anuj Kumar Jha.

