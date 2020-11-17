Cops point to tantric practice In Kanpur, girl raped, killed, her liver cut out; 4 arrested

Expressing condolences, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the victim's family and directed the authorities to take strict action against those involved. He said the state government will ensure hearing of the case in a fast-track court.

A seven-year-old girl was kidnapped and sexually assaulted before she was murdered on Diwali night by two men, who were allegedly paid by one of their relatives to get the child’s liver for tantric practices.

The incident took place in a village in rural Kanpur.

The relative, police officers said, has been childless since her marriage in 1999 and as part of tantric practices believed that eating the girl’s liver will help them have a child. The couple and the two young men who allegedly committed the crime have been arrested.

According to SP (Rural) Brijesh Kumar Srivastava, the two youths were paid Rs 1,500 between them for the task; they reportedly used the money to buy alcohol. The accused have told the police that they sexually assaulted the girl and then strangled her. They subsequently allegedly cut open her stomach to remove her organs, the police said. Postmortem report shows shock and hemorrhage due to antemortem injuries as cause of death.

“On Diwali night, the girl went missing while playing outside her home. Local residents and the police looked for her but could not find her through the night,” Kanpur Nagar DIG Preetinder Singh said. “Next morning, her mutilated body was found around a kilometer from the village near a jungle. Senior officers, along with forensic teams and dog squad, visited the spot and later we found that two youths from the neighborhood had abducted the girl on the pretext of giving her a packet of potato chips.” The duo tried to sexually assault her, and when faced resistance they tied her hands”, Singh said.

SP Srivastava said an FIR has been filed under IPC Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) and during interrogation the duo confessed to the crime. IPC section dealing with gangrape and relevant Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act were subsequently added to the FIR.

Srivastava said the two have confessed during interrogation that their “uncle” gave them money to bring girl’s liver. “The uncle and his wife said they were unable to have a child since their wedding in 1999 and believed that eating the girl’s liver will help them have a child,” the SP said. “Both men were inebriated – they took the girl, sexually assaulted her before cutting her body open and bringing her liver to their uncle.” The police have not found the organ at the latter’s house, he added.

