Cop shoots self, police say he quarrelled with wife

A 48-year-old sub-inspector shot himself on his head with his service weapon at his house in Meerut early Thursday morning, police said.

Indrajeet Singh was in charge of the Sarai police outpost in Saharanpur and had come to Meerut on leave to attend a wedding.

According to police, Indrajeet and his wife had quarrelled on Wednesday night.

“Our preliminary investigation revealed that Indrajeet and his wife did not have a good relationship and they were fighting frequently. We have sent the weapon for a forensic test and the body has been handed over to his family after a postmortem examination,” said SSP (Meerut) Rohit Singh Sajwan.

Indrajeet is survived by his wife and two teenage children.