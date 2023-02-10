scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 09, 2023
Advertisement

Cop shoots self, police say he quarrelled with wife

According to police, Indrajeet and his wife had quarrelled on Wednesday night.

Indrajeet is survived by his wife and two teenage children. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
Cop shoots self, police say he quarrelled with wife
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A 48-year-old sub-inspector shot himself on his head with his service weapon at his house in Meerut early Thursday morning, police said.

Indrajeet Singh was in charge of the Sarai police outpost in Saharanpur and had come to Meerut on leave to attend a wedding.

According to police, Indrajeet and his wife had quarrelled on Wednesday night.

“Our preliminary investigation revealed that Indrajeet and his wife did not have a good relationship and they were fighting frequently. We have sent the weapon for a forensic test and the body has been handed over to his family after a postmortem examination,” said SSP (Meerut) Rohit Singh Sajwan.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Big Spread
Delhi Confidential: Big Spread
UPSC Key- February 9, 2023: Know about RBI hikes repo rate, Disable, Disa...
UPSC Key- February 9, 2023: Know about RBI hikes repo rate, Disable, Disa...
A selection of late artist Akbar Padamsee’s works, made between 2014-2015...
A selection of late artist Akbar Padamsee’s works, made between 2014-2015...
When Jagdeep Dhankhar presides over a House
When Jagdeep Dhankhar presides over a House
More from Lucknow

Indrajeet is survived by his wife and two teenage children.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 10-02-2023 at 03:57 IST
Next Story

In Bengal, people prefer literature over food: Guv

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close