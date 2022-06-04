Cop booked over ‘missing’ history-sheet of ex-MLA, kin

AN FIR was registered against a police constable in Etah after the historysheet of former Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Rameshwar Singh Yadav and his younger brother Ramnath Yadav, a former block pramukh, went “missing”.

The move comes on the basis of an inquiry conducted by the Etah police after the history-sheet was untraceable, said an officer.

The accused, Ramveer, has been booked under IPC section 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant) , said station house officer (SHO), Jasarathpur police station (Etah) Sunil Srivastava.

No arrests have been made yet.

Ramveer is presently posted at Hathras Reserve police lines.

A three-time MLA, Rameshwar Singh Yadav contested the recently held Assembly election from Aligarnj seat in Etah on Samajwadi Party ticket and lost by a narrow margin. Yadav got 43.76 per cent votes and seat was won by BJP’s Satpal Singh, who got 45.44 percent votes.

According to the police, the history-sheet of Rameshwar Singh and his brother Ramnath Yadav were opened in 2000 following several cases against them. Ramveer was in-charge of the store room of the police station where history-sheets were kept .

In 2020, records of the police station were searched and it was found historysheet[s] of Rameshwar Singh Yadav and Ramnath Yadav were missing, said Srivastava. After a long search yielded no results, the Superintendent of Police ordered an inquiry into the matter.