Gorakhpur: Cop ‘assaults’ two in jail, prisoners go on rampage

Prisoners in Gorakhpur district jail on Friday damaged property on the premises and assaulted two jail officials after two of their colleagues were allegedly assaulted by a deputy superintendent of police during interrogation in a murder case the previous day. Prisoners demanded action against Deputy SP Praveen Singh, posted as Circle Officer of Gorakhnath area in Gorakhpur.

He claimed that he had gone to the jail after obtaining a court order. The district magistrate ordered an inquiry into the incident to check allegations against Singh and the claim that the deputy SP was authorised by the court to interrogate the two prisoners – Koyal Yadav and Govind Yadav.

During the protest, prisoners broke a CCTV camera, damaged furniture and threw utensils outside. They allegedly thrashed jailor Prem Sagar Shukla and deputy jailor Prabha Kant when they tried to pacify them. No one sustained serious injuries in the clash.

The prisoners shut themselves inside the circle area of jail and did not allow any jail staff till the SSP and the DM reached the jail with police force. It took a few hours to placate the protesters.

Gorakhpur D M K Vijyendra Pandian said Additional District Magistrate (City) Rakesh Srivastava has been directed to conduct an inquiry into the fracas.

According to jail officers, the alleged assault on Koyal and Govind came to light during roll call on Friday morning. A group of prisoners complained that Praveen Singh had allegedly thrashed the duo during questioning on Thursday. Soon, other prisoners joined them.

Jailor Shukla asked the inmates to give complaint in writing to be sent to senior officials for necessary action. They argued over it and soon entered into scuffle with the jailor and deputy jailor, who alerted the district administration about it.

The jail official said Koyal and Govind clashed when they were taken to court. Later, in the day Praveen Singh reached jail and questioned both the inmates. He returned after warning them not to indulge in such activities in future.

He claimed, “I had gone to the jail in connection with a case after obtaining permission from court. I did not question any prisoner involved in the scuffle on Thursday morning in the court.”

Asked if Praveen Singh had any court order to question the inmates, Gorakhpur jail Superintendent Ramdhani evaded it by saying, “It is all part of the inquiry.”

ADG (Prison) Anand Kumar has directed DIG (Jail, headquarters) VP Tripathi to conduct a detailed inquiry into the matter.