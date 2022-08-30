Cop arrested for ‘sexual assault’ on rape victim’s mother in UP

KANNAUJ police on Monday arrested a 45-year-old sub-inspector for allegedly sexually assaulting the mother of a rape victim when she had gone to his official residence on Sunday morning.

Sub-Inspector Anoop Kumar is the investigating officer (IO) of the rape case filed by the woman’s 18-year-old daughter.

Police said the woman alleged that Kumar called her to his residence to discuss the rape case of her daughter.

“After a preliminary inquiry, we registered a case against S-I Anoop Kumar on charges of rape and arrested him,” said Superintendent of Police (Kannauj) Kunwar Anupam Singh, adding that as IO, Kumar had recently filed a closure report in the rape case filed by the woman’s daughter.

According to police, around five months ago, the woman’s daughter had got a rape case registered against her neighbour. The FIR was lodged on the court’s directive.