Cop arrested, 4 booked as man found dead after gambling raid in Kanpur village

Sub-inspector Prem Veer Singh Yadav has been arrested. (Representational Image)

A police sub-inspector has been arrested, a constable transferred and a case of kidnapping, murder and destruction of evidence filed against four villagers after a man was found dead on Saturday morning in Bhadras village under Ghatampur police station in Kanpur.

The body of Pappu Bajpai was found in a field with a bullet injury to the chest on Saturday morning. Police are probing if Bajpai was shot by sub-inspector Prem Veer Singh Yadav, who conducted a raid in the village late on Friday night after receiving information about a group involved in gambling.

“During preliminary inquiry, we were informed that… Prem Veer Yadav had gone to the spot and had also opened fire. We have arrested Prem Veer. A departmental inquiry has been ordered against police constable Deepanshu, who had gone to the spot with Prem Veer. We have so far not found any role of constable Deepanshu in the crime,” said Kanpur DIG Preetinder Singh.

