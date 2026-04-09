‘Coordinate with organisers’: UP DGP at security review meeting for upcoming festivals & events

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna on Wednesday held a security review meeting, and asked senior police officials to coordinate with organisers at the district level in view of upcoming festivals, birth anniversaries of icons, and other events to ensure timely necessary arrangements are made.

At the meeting joined through video conferencing by all ADGs of zones, IGs/DIGs of ranges, police commissioners and SSPs, Krishna also took stock of the disposal of IGRS (Integrated Grievance Redressal System ) cases, Zero Fatality District (ZFD) and City Reducing Traffic Congestion (C-RTC) campaign, Yaksh App, e-evidence, and other law and order-related matters.

On the Zero Fatality District scheme, the DGP directed to initiate action against the police officials not adhering to instructions and not performing as required.

Of the 487 police stations selected for the implementation of the scheme, 46 witnessed an increase in the number of accidents, with a significant spike in five.

Orders were issued to remove the incharges of the five police stations — one each from Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Kannauj, Barabanki and Jaunpur — from field duty.

Also, a preliminary inquiry was ordered against the traffic circle officers of Barabanki and Jaunpur.

In a special emphasis on effective coordination with media, the DGP asked the officials to provide factual and updated information regarding any incident immediately to print and electronic media. Also, correct information should be updated on social media in time and replies should be given to important posts, he added.

Story continues below this ad

After reviewing implementation of e-evidence, he issued instructions to provide proper training to all investigating officers, stressing on ensuring timely disposal of investigations.

According to the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), he said, general investigations should be completed within 60 days and serious cases within 90 days, ensuring quality and timely filing of charge sheets.

Senior officers should regularly review investigations to ensure timely and quality disposal, the DGP said. Security arrangements on court premises in the districts should be regularly reviewed and an effective checking at the entry gates, functioning of CCTV, and emergency response systems should be ensured, he added.