scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 07, 2022

Convicted in riots case: BJP MLA Vikram Saini disqualified from UP Assembly

The notification issued by the Assembly Secretariat pointed out that the seat would be considered as vacant from October 11 – the day Saini was sentenced to jail.

BJP MLA Saini had claimed that his case was “not fit for disqualification” as he has been sentenced to two years of imprisonment.

Nearly a month after a court in Muzaffarnagar sentenced BJP MLA Vikram Saini to two years of imprisonment in a case related to the 2013 riots, the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Monday declared his constituency, Khatauli, vacant.

The notification issued by the Assembly Secretariat pointed out that the seat would be considered as vacant from October 11 – the day Saini was sentenced to jail.

Saini’s disqualification comes days after Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Jayant Chaudhary wrote a letter to Speaker Satish Mahana asking why the seat of BJP MLA Vikram Saini, who was convicted in a Muzaffarnagar riots case, had not yet been declared vacant when action was immediately taken in case of SP MLA Azam Khan whose seat Rampur Sadar was declared vacant.

The RLD chief pointed out that while senior SP leader Azam Khan, who was convicted in a three-year-old hate speech case and sentenced to three years of imprisonment, lost his Assembly membership a day after the sentencing, no such action was taken against Saini. “This raises a question on your intention… if it is possible to interpret the law differently for MLAs of the ruling and Opposition parties,” the RLD chief wrote to the Speaker. Following the letter, Mahana said that he had sought information from the State Election Commission and Muzaffarnagar District Magistrate.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Climate Negotiations’ or...Premium
UPSC Key- November 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Climate Negotiations’ or...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | Why US central bank is forcing its economy into recessionPremium
ExplainSpeaking | Why US central bank is forcing its economy into recession
Field report: Why farmers are still burning stubble despite machines bein...Premium
Field report: Why farmers are still burning stubble despite machines bein...

Section 8 (3) of The Representation of the People Act, 1951 states: “A person convicted of any offence and sentenced to imprisonment for not less than two years… shall be disqualified from the date of such conviction and shall continue to be disqualified for a further period of six years since his release.”

More from Lucknow

However, BJP MLA Saini had claimed that his case was “not fit for disqualification” as he has been sentenced to two years of imprisonment. “The seat is not announced vacant for a jail term of two years,” If I was convicted for three years, I would have lost my seat too… I have not been sentenced for a day more than two years,” Saini had said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 08-11-2022 at 04:50:12 am
Next Story

HC dismisses Suvendu contempt plea against DGP Malaviya over ‘no entry’

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 07: Latest News
Advertisement