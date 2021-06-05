Convict dies in Jaunpur jail, inmates protest

ASP, Jaunpur, Dr Sanjay Kumar said the situation was under control.

A group of prisoners allegedly protested the death of a convict at Jaunpur district jail on Friday. The inmates hurled stones and threatened to blow up a gas cylinder. A jail warder was injured in the incident, police said.

The situation was brought under control when a police and administrative team arrived and held talks with the prisoners.

The jail staff said murder convict Bagesh Mishra (41), who was sentenced to life imprisonment, felt uneasy on Thursday evening, after which he was admitted to the jail hospital. On Friday morning, Mishra was sent to the district hospital where he died. After the inmates came to know about his death, they started protesting.

