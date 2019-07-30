Conversion rumours: Pastor ‘beaten up’ by Bajrang Dal workers

A group of Bajrang Dal workers allegedly beat up a pastor on suspicion of conversion in Kashiram Colony of Kanpur on Sunday. They handed over the pastor, Raju Prasad, to police who said he was neither thrashed nor tried to convert anyone.

A police officer said the matter was resolved without filing a first information report (FIR).

Station House Officer of Chakeri police station, Ranjeet Rai, said, “The preliminary investigation suggested that a woman had called the pastor and two women to offer prayer for her ailing mother at her house. She told us that her mother was recovering due to the prayer. She and the pastor denied conversion. “

Ranjeet Rai said the woman had been warned not to call people for prayer.

However, Kanpur’s Bajrang Dal Mahanagar Sahyojak Piyush Singh claimed Prasad said, “For the past few days, we have been getting complaints of conversion in that area. On Sunday, we were told that some people had come to a house in Kanshiram Colony and were converting people. We reached the spot and saw two women distributing religious book to a family. We took the pastor to police station. There was a minor scuffle when he objected to being taken to the police station.”