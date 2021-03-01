Control of JE is an example of efficient health strategy: CM

The Chief Minister said that the control of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) in eastern UP was the prime example of how effective preventive measures combined with efficient health strategy could do wonders.

Claiming that coronavirus cases in the state have dropped to a minimum level, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Covid-19 vaccines will be available from Monday in private hospitals for those above 60 years of age and those above 45 with co-morbidities.

On Saturday, the Central government had announced that the cost of a single Covid vaccine dose will be capped at Rs 250 per person in private healthcare facilities for those above the age of 60 and those above the age of 45 years with associated co-morbidities, who will be eligible for vaccination in the next phase starting March 1.

Adityanath made the announcement during the launch of the communicable disease control campaign and Dastak Abhiyan at a community health centre in Varanasi.

“There has been a 75 per cent drop in JE cases and 95 per cent fall in the number of JE deaths since 2017 when my government took up the task to eradicate the menace,” he said, accusing the previous governments of “ignoring JE” for the last 40-45 years.

“Along with the coronavirus, we are trying to beat all the diseases that often cause thousands of deaths. To control one such disease of JE, an inter-departmental coordination was established and a special campaign was launched with the health department as the nodal department,” Adityanath said.

The CM said that the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi helped a lot in controlling health hazards because cleanliness and health are inter-related. He said that the government has constructed toilets and created awareness towards cleanliness which in turn, helped raise the health profile.

Speaking about Ayushman Bharat Yojana, the CM said that those living below the poverty line can get a treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh and those who have not been able to get the card can get it made at Arogya Mela.

The communicable disease control drive will run from March 1 to 31, while Dastak Abhiyan will take place from March 10 for 15 days. The idea behind the drive is to gather details of the persons suffering or susceptible to communicable diseases. The awareness campaign will also be a part of both the drives in which people will be sensitised towards the prevention of all such diseases, including brain fever.