Containment zones become smaller, UP govt says no permission required for weddings

In places with multiple cases, the containment zone will be extended to 100 metres, according to a statement issued by the government here.

With the possibility of a fresh wave of Covid-19 infections, the UP government on Thursday redefined containment zones.

In places with one Covid-19 positive case, the containment zone will be limited to 50 metres. In places with multiple cases, the containment zone will be extended to 100 metres, according to a statement issued by the government here.

A household with multiples cases will be classified into the first category of 50-m radius. Earlier, the radii of containment zones for single and multiple cases were 250 metres and 500 metres, respectively.

Meanwhile, amid rumours that public functions such as weddings will need permission from police, the government clarified that no such permission would be required.

Debunking such rumours, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath warned officials of strict action if people are harassed and said no such permission is required.

“The CM has given strict orders that households organising weddings should not be hassled in the name of coronavirus guidelines. If there is any information of bad behaviour by police, officers concerned will be held responsible and action will be taken against them,” the government said.

Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Navneet Sehgal said there is no restriction on bands and DJs in weddings. Talking to the media earlier in the day, he said in the recent past, there have been some fake reports or posts on social media about the pandemic and they should always be cross-checked.

On Monday, the state government had issued fresh guidelines restricting the number of people attending an indoor event (outside containment zones) to 50 per cent of the total capacity not exceeding 100 people. Similarly, in the case of outdoor programmes, less than 40 per cent of the area of the venue will be allowed to be occupied by people. Face mask, social distancing, thermal scanning and sanitiser and hand wash are mandatory in all such events.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.