Constable, his friend held for ‘gangrape’ of minor in Aligarh

ALIGARH police on Wednesday arrested a 24-year-old police constable and his friend in connection with the alleged gangrape of a teenage girl. Police said the incident came to light after videos of the alleged sexual assault shot by the accused went viral two days ago.

Accused Lakhendra Singh is posted as a constable in the 28 Battalion of PAC. He was arrested from Kannauj, where he was posted.

“Lakhendra Singh and his friend Amit Kumar were produced before a court in Aligarh and were sent to judicial custody,” said the in-charge of the concerned police station, adding that the medical examination of the girl has been completed and its report is awaited.

Police have also got the statement of the 17-year-old girl recorded before a magistrate.

According to police, the girl’s mother had got an FIR registered against Lakhendra Singh and Amit Kumar for allegedly gangraping her daughter last month. She alleged that Lakhendra called her daughter to a place outside the village after promising to marry her. She alleged Lakhendra and his friend, who was also present at the spot, gangraped her daughter and shot a video of the act.

Police said the girl did not speak about the incident earlier as the accused had threatened to circulate the video if she told anyone about the incident.

Last week after the video got circulated, the girl’s mother asked her about the incident and the latter told her about the sequence of events.

On the basis of the complaint, an FIR has been registered against the two accused for gangrape and under the sections of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused have also been booked under the Information Technology Act, police added.