Constable dies by suicide in Deoria: Police

A police constable allegedly died by suicide after hanging himself from the roof of his rented house here, police said on Thursday.

Constable Pappu Singh, 28, a resident of Mahuli police station area Sant Kabir Nagar, was posted at Rampur Karkhana police station, they said.

On Tuesday night, he allegedly died by suicide in his rented house located at Rampur factory market, Superintendent of Police Shripati Mishra said.

Police have registered a case and an investigation is underway, the SP said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem.