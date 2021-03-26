scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, March 26, 2021
Latest news

Constable dies by suicide in Deoria: Police

Constable Pappu Singh, 28, a resident of Mahuli police station area Sant Kabir Nagar, was posted at Rampur Karkhana police station, they said.

By: PTI | Deoria |
March 26, 2021 6:28:28 am
On Tuesday night, he allegedly died by suicide in his rented house located at Rampur factory market, Superintendent of Police Shripati Mishra said.

A police constable allegedly died by suicide after hanging himself from the roof of his rented house here, police said on Thursday.

Constable Pappu Singh, 28, a resident of Mahuli police station area Sant Kabir Nagar, was posted at Rampur Karkhana police station, they said.

On Tuesday night, he allegedly died by suicide in his rented house located at Rampur factory market, Superintendent of Police Shripati Mishra said.

Police have registered a case and an investigation is underway, the SP said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem.

Click here for more

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 26: Latest News

Advertisement
x