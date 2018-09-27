Constable commits suicide in Muzaffarnagar

No suicide note has been found, said police. (Representational Image) No suicide note has been found, said police. (Representational Image)

A 22-year-old constable in committed suicide in Muzaffarnagar on Wednesday morning.

Anita Singh joined the Uttar Pradesh police force two years ago and was posted in Muzaffarnagar Kotwali. No suicide note has been found, said police.

“We have informed her family. We will look into why she took the extreme step. Things will be cleared after her parents reach Muzzafarnagar by late in the evening,” said Muzaffarnagar SSP Sudhir Kumar Singh. ens

