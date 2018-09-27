Follow Us:
Thursday, September 27, 2018
Constable commits suicide in Muzaffarnagar

Anita Singh joined the Uttar Pradesh police force two years ago and was posted in Muzaffarnagar Kotwali. No suicide note has been found, said police.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow | Published: September 27, 2018 4:54:30 am
A 22-year-old constable in committed suicide in Muzaffarnagar on Wednesday morning.

“We have informed her family. We will look into why she took the extreme step. Things will be cleared after her parents reach Muzzafarnagar by late in the evening,” said Muzaffarnagar SSP Sudhir Kumar Singh. ens

