UP constable burns body with tyres: Kotwali SHO shunted to police lines for ‘helping’ cop

The Kotwali station house officer has been sent to police lines after a purported video of a head constable from the unit disposing of the unclaimed body of an unidentified 55-year-old man by burning it using kerosene, tyres, plastic waste and parts of uprooted trees near the cremation ground was widely shared on social media on Thursday, the Baghpat SP said.

The head constable, Jayveer Singh, has already been suspended by Baghpat Superintendent of Police (SP), Shailesh Kumar Pandey for disposing of the body in an “unethical and unlawful way”.

“Rakesh Kumar Singh, the Kotwali station house officer, has been sent to police lines because he was the head of the police station when the body was disposed of in that manner,” Pandey said.

“This is amply clear in the video that the unclaimed body has been incinerated with tyres, plastic waste and minimal wood which is not only unethical but also against the procedure for burning such bodies,” the Baghpat SP said.

When contacted, Singh said, “I cannot comment anything on my punishment, but it’s true that I had given enough money to the head constable to get the job done. I do not find any fault on my part, yet I have been sent to the police lines.” Police said personnel entrusted with the responsibility of disposing of unclaimed bodies get a sum of Rs 2,700, according to a provision.