Constable and his friend arrested for ‘raping’ neighbour

A departmental inquiry against him for being absent without notice is pending, according to officials.

Mainpuri police on Sunday arrested a constable for allegedly gangraping his 23-year-old neighbour along with his friend two days ago in a car.

The accused were identified as constable Dharmendra Kumar (35) and Pradeep Kumar (34). A local court sent them to judicial custody, said the circle officer of the area concerned.

Dharmendra was posted to Kasganj district but for the last three months, he was not attending work. A departmental inquiry against him for being absent without notice is pending, according to officials.

The local SHO said on Friday the woman had visited a hospital in the Shikohabad area to buy medicines. She got on a bus on her way back and disembarked near her village. The complainant told the police she was waiting for a taxi when Dharmendra arrived in his car and offered her a lift.

“The victim claims the accused took her to a secluded place and raped her. Later, they dropped her outside the village and escaped,” said a police officer.

The woman said that before leaving, the accused threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone about the sexual assault. The following day, she went to the police station and got an FIR lodged against the men. The SHO said the woman’s medical examination was being conducted.

Meanwhile, in another case, the Moradabad police lodged an FIR against a constable for allegedly raping a girl on the pretext of marriage. The police said the complainant claimed that constable Deepak Kumar had been sexually harassing her since 2016, when she was still a minor, and badgering her to marry him. The woman told the police that he raped her on March 26. Two days ago, when she told him to marry her, he allegedly refused and threatened to circulate her intimate photographs.

Kumar was posted at Bhagwatpur Police Station in Moradabad. Police said he went on leave on Friday and was now on the run. The medical examination of the complainant had not been completed yet, the officer added.