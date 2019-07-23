Considering OPD services in two shifts daily at district hospitals: UP Govt

The state government on Monday said it was considering starting OPD services in districts in two shifts, and would soon get the proposal cleared by the Cabinet.

Health Minister Sidhartha Nath Singh said this during Zero Hour in a reply to a question raised by Congress MLA from Rae Bareli Aditi Singh.

The Congress MLA said that considering the rise in number of patients at district hospitals, Community Health Centres and Primary Health Centres across the state, would the Government consider holding OPD services in two shifts i.e. 8 am to 2 pm and from 2 pm to 8 pm.

In reply to her question, Health Minister said that through the proposal is at a preliminary stage, but the government is planning to bring a similar proposal before the Cabinet soon.

The minister also said the government was also planning to conduct a pilot project in Kanpur, where it would take speciality services of doctors enrolled with Indian Medical Services for a few hours on a daily basis.

However, Congress Legislature Party Leader Ajay Kumar Lallu asked the government to fix a deadline and inform the House about it, alleging that the government was trying to “divert the focus” of the question.

To a question about vacant posts of doctors in the state raised by SP Leader Manoj Kumar Pandey, the health minister said that when the BJP government came to power in the state, there were 7,338 vacant posts of doctors and but now only 2,230 posts remain vacant. He said while shortage of doctors was a known fact, the government was trying different methods to bridge the gap and has also hired doctors on contractual basis.

In reply to another question about Acute Encephalits Syndrome, the government claimed that AES cases and deaths have been reduced drastically in the state following different interventions including awareness and making the CHC and PHC more equipped and reducing the burden on BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur.