Cong’s mass contact drive concludes, says UP villagers struggling, unhappy with BJP

The Congress on Saturday concluded its three-day “Bharat Mahasampark Abhiyan” in Uttar Pradesh, a mass contact programme, ahead of next year’s Assembly elections in the state.

The party said its leaders visited 35,000 villages in the state in the past three days, meeting 90 lakh people and hearing their problems as part of the mass contact drive. “All our party leaders were assigned visits and stayed in villages across the state. Our aim was to hear the people’s problems so that we could raise their issues in the days ahead. The BJP makes tall claims, but our leaders found that people are struggling for food and other basic needs,” state Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu, who spent the last three days in the villages in Gorakhpur district as part of the outreach programme, told The Sunday Express.

“Farmers are struggling because of stray cattle. Despite all the efforts put by them, the issue is still persisting and the government has not helped them. We held chaupals in villages and listened to the villagers’ problems. We will incorporate these issues in our manifesto and the I’m sure that people will bless us in the 2022 Assembly elections,” said Lallu, adding “BJP’s jungle raj, rising inflation, lack of women’s safety and anti-farmer policieare the issues that got highlighted”.

Meanwhile, state Congress Secretary (Organisation) Anil Yadav, who camped at Dehwa Baari village of Azamgarh district as part of the programme, said that no matter what the BJP claimed, the people in villages are not happy with the ruling party.

“The BJP makes tall claims of Covid management, but if you talk to people, you know that every village has lost people due to shortage of oxygen and lack of medical facilities. Employment is also a major issue. So many migrant workers who returned to the state due to the lockdown are still jobless and struggling to arrange two meals a day,” Yadav added.