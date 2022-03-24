Congress’s Bijnor unit chief externed for 6 months

The Bijnor district administration has issued an externment order to Congress’s Bijnor district president Sherbaz Khan from the district for six months under the UP Control of Goondas Act.

Khan was booked under the Act in 2017.

Khan, who has six criminal cases lodged against him, had unsuccessfully contested the Chandpur seat in the 2017 Assembly elections on a Congress ticket and on a Samajwadi Party ticket in the 2012 Assembly elections.

“The UP Control of Goondas Act was invoked against Sherbaz Khan in 2017 and a report was sent to the district administration. I received an order stating that Khan has been externed from the district for six months. The copy of the order will be served to Khan,” said Chandpur police station SHO Manoj Kumar.

When contacted, Sherbaz said, “After receiving a notice under the UP Goondas Act in 2017, I had met the district magistrate and told him that I was being framed. The DM then assured me that no action would be taken. Now, I have come to know that the administration has externed me for six months.”

In 2020, police had questioned Khan for his suspected role in inciting people during a CAA-NRC protest in Bijnor district on December 20, 2019, which led to violence, leaving two persons dead and 26 others, including 20 policemen, injured.