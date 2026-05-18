Why Congress is upbeat about Rahul Gandhi’s two-day visit to Amethi, Rae Bareli

LoP Rahul Gandhi is set to begin a two-day tour of Amethi and Rae Bareli to kickstart Congress's grassroots preparations for the 2027 UP Assembly polls. (ANI File)

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s upcoming two-day visit to his family strongholds of Amethi and Rae Bareli is being viewed by the Congress as the party’s beginning of its groundwork for next year’s Assembly elections.

Within the Congress, the visit is being seen as politically significant, with leaders saying the message Gandhi delivers from the family bastions could help shape the party’s strategy ahead of the polls.

During his visit on May 19 and 20, the Rae Bareli MP is scheduled to inaugurate development projects, address public meetings, interact with women and party workers, and hold Janata Darbars. Party leaders say the outreach is aimed at laying the foundation for the Congress’ “Mission UP” campaign ahead of the Assembly elections.