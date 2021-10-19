Congress to reserve 40% party tickets for women in 2022 Uttar Pradesh polls: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress will give 40 per cent of the party tickets to women candidates in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra announced.

Urging women to come forward into the political arena, Priyanka said the move will ensure equal participation of women in Uttar Pradesh. “This decision is for the daughter of Chandoli, the daughter of Unnao, the daughter of Ramesh Chandra, the Valmiki daughter of Lucknow and for every women of Uttar Pradesh who wants a change,” she said during a press conference in Lucknow.

The Congress general secretary further said, “ When I was campaigning in Uttar Pradesh in 2019, a few woman students from Allahabad university pointed out that rules on campus and hostels were different for men and women. This is a decision for them. This decision is for the woman who told me during Ganga Yatra that there is no school in her village.” The ticket will be given on the basis of merit and the work being accomplished, she added.

The election to the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly is due next year. In the 2017 polls contested along with the Samajwadi Party, the Congress was able to win in just seven of the 114 seats it had contested in.

Senior Congress leader PL Punia announced on Sunday that Priyanka will be the face of the party’s election campaign in Uttar Pradesh.