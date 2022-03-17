Eyes on 2024 Lok Sabha Polls: Congress to ‘redraw strategy’, seeks feedback

A day after holding a post-poll review meet presided over by party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Congress on Wednesday announced to start preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections well in advance. The party even released a special email account of Priyanka to gather “feedback” from workers and the general public.

It was decided during the review meeting that necessary organisational changes will have to be made and a proper feedback system developed to not just convey the message and agenda of the party at the grassroots level but also get response on what exactly is happening on the ground so that preparations could begin for Lok Sabha polls at the earliest.

A party leader who was part of the meeting, said, “A detailed discussion took place with Priyanka Gandhi on the poll results and the future course of action. There was a unanimous view that a change in strategy and organisational reshuffle were the need of the hour.”

They failed to catch the pulse on the ground and went around beating their trumpet that cost us and we lost faith of the people, he added. “As a result, we lost the people’s faith,” he asserted.

Ajay Kumar Lallu, who resigned on Tuesday as the party’s state president, faces allegations of being “anti-upper castes” and working without taking along the old guard or other prominent leaders.

The party is scouting around for a face who can take along the cadre besides having the ability to take up issues of people.

Among the probables for the job are former MPs Rajesh Mishra, a Brahmin leader, Nirmal Khatri and PL Punia, a Dalit face.

The Congress now has just one Lok Sabha MP and two MLAs in the state assembly.