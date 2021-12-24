Congress to hold women’s marathons in Lucknow, Jhansi

As part of its poll campaign Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon focusing on women in UP, the Congress on Thursday announced marathons for women in Lucknow and Jhansi on December 26.

“The first three winners in both the marathons will be awarded a scooty, and those coming fourth to 25th will get a smartphone each. The next 100 will get fitness bands, while the next 1,000 women will get medals,” said Mamata Choudhary, the president of UP Congress’s women wing.

While the minimum age for participation has been fixed at 16 years, the party said that there will be no entry fees for the participants. “The registration process will be done online as well by submitting the form,” said Choudhary.

The marathon in Lucknow will start at 8 am from the 1090 intersection. Actor and sports presenter Mandira Bedi and Congress leader Rajiv Shukla will flag off the marathon in Lucknow.