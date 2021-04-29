Congress says Medanta got oxygen after Priyanka’s request, hospital says not aware of political link

As the Congress said Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhuphesh Baghel, on the request of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, sent a tanker of oxygen to Medanta Hospital in Lucknow on Wednesday, the hospital said that all they know was that the help was provided through a Delhi-based NGO as their oxygen supply was getting critical and do not know about any political connection.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Lalan Kumar had claimed that help has been provided by party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to Medanta Hospital. He also shared the photograph of the oxygen tanker.

State Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu said that Medanta Hospital had sought help, which was provided to them.

However, Medanta Hospital Director Rakesh Kapoor said, “All we know is that a Delhi-based NGO arranged to send us the oxygen as it was at a critical level. I do not have any information about any political link… Any help to heal is important at this point and nothing else hardly matters.”