Congress promises smartphones, scooters for girls

Days after announcing that the Congress will set aside 40 percent of tickets for women candidates in the next year’s Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday announced that if her party is voted to power, it will provide free electric scooters to girl students after their graduation, and smartphones to those after clearing their intermediate exam.

Priyanka said during her visit to Agra to meet the kin of sanitation worker Arun Valmiki, who died allegedly in police custody, she came across some students who said they need smartphones not just for their studies but also security.

“I am happy to announce that with the approval of our manifesto committee, the state Congress has decided to provide smartphones to girls who clear Intermediate exam and electronic scooters to graduates, if elected,” tweeted Priyanka.