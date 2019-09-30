Lucknow Confidential: The Lull In Between

After Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra aggressively took on the BJP government over the killings of tribals in a Sonbhadra village, the party failed to pursue vigorously any other issue against the state government. In the case of alleged sexual assault case on a law student by former BJP MP Chinmayanand, the Samajwadi Party took a lead by protesting outside Shahjahanpur jail where the student has been lodged. On the other hand, Priyanka kept tweeting on the issue, accusing the Yogi Adityanath government of trying to shield the rape accused leader. After a letter was sent to Priyanka by the father of the jailed law student who has accused Chinmayanand of rape, the Congress has again swung into action. The party has announced five-day “Nyaya Yatra” in support of the student — from Shahjahanpur to Lucknow. To make its presence felt in the state, the Congress has asked its senior leaders to lead the march. Though, it is to be seen that in the absence of Priyanka, how many leaders are able to join the yatra, especially considering that the party is weighing its option to finalise the next president of the state unit following the resignation by Raj Babbar.

By The CM’s Side

State BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh’s presence in every big or small event attended by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has not gone unnoticed, especially considering that Singh’s predecessor, Mahendra Nath Pandey, used to be not seen so frequently attending the events with the CM. Singh, who was appointed the state unit president of the BJP around two months ago, was seen attending several events in the past few weeks, including CM’s recent casual meetings with journalists and Kashmiri students. According to sources in the party, the unsaid rule started around 15-20 days ago, and the main reason behind it is to make sure that both the government and the BJP organisation have better coordination and are always on the same page. Another reason, some said, is Singh’s closeness with Adityanath.