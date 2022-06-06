Congress not to contest Lok Sabha bypolls on Rampur, Azamgarh seats

The Congress Monday announced that it will not contest the Lok Sabha bypolls in Uttar Pradesh on Rampur and Azamgarh seats. The party said that considering the recent Assembly results, the reconstruction is important first in order to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls strongly.

In Uttar Pradesh, the political temperature always soars. Months after the Assembly elections, the focus has shifted to the crucial Lok Sabha by-polls that will be held in Azamgarh and Rampur on June 23. Both the seats are considered the bastions of the Samajwadi Party (SP), one was held by party president Akhilesh Yadav and the other by the party’s veteran leader Azam Khan. But, reported differences between the two leaders, whose election to the state Assembly necessitated the by-elections, may have implications for the outcome of the battle in Rampur.

A senior SP leader said both the seats were equally crucial to the party and that candidates would be chosen after elaborate discussions. “The party knows the importance of the seats and hence we are working on the strategy to win them both,” he said.